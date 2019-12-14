by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 5:00 AM
It's time to celebrate Mason Disick and Reign Disick!
As E! readers surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys share the same birthday, which is today (Dec. 14). While every birthday is one for celebration, this year marks a milestone for both Disick boys.
Specifically, this year marks Mason's 10th birthday and Reign's 5th birthday. It's safe to say that the Disick kids are growing up before our very eyes.
In fact, it seems like only yesterday we were watching Mason's birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Where has time gone?
In order to properly ring in Mason and Reign's shared name day, we felt it was time to break out some old photos. We're talking family vacation moments, iconic group Halloween costumes and so much more!
So, in honor of the two birthday boys, be sure to scroll through their sweetest sibling moments with sister Penelope Disick below. Oh, and don't forget to wish Mason and Reign a happy birthday on social media. After all, you only turn 10 and five once!
Without further ado, we present the Kardashian-Disick family's cutest pics:
Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.
Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.
"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."
Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"A weekend away."
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.
Jackie Nickerson
"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Scott Disick
"Living my best life"
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Throwback to Italy! Photo by Penelope.
Instagram / Scott Disick
Scott's youngest has something to say! "Talk to me reign," he captioned the photo.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"Anything I do with my kids is so much better because I get to experience it at least a little bit through their eyes."
"I love seeing the outfits he picks out."
They're back from Italy, but vacation isn't over yet for Kourt and Penelope!
"Once upon a time in Portofino..."
Penelope holds her younger brother's hand while exploring Portofino.
Just two gals kicking back on vacation! "Mamma," Kourtney captioned the photo on Instagram.
"Focus on what you love and what fulfills you."
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram / Scott Disick
Mason and Penelope are doing summer the right way! "My floating angels," Scott wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Just Kourtney, Penelope and North serving looks on a boat in Costa Rica!
Instagram / Scott Disick
How sweet are these two? "I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion," Scott wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Scott Disick
Selfie time! Scott, Mason and Penelope pose for a quick photo en route to Water World.
Instagram / Scott Disick
"Lazy day for p and her protector," Scott captioned this serene shot of his daughter chilling out on her dad's couch with the family dog.
Penelope takes a ride with dad!
Instagram / Scott Disick
Aw! Scott and Reign kick back on the couch.
Instagram / Scott Disick
Penelope and her dad get silly for this selfie featuring something slimy and a matching pair of surprised faces.
Instagram / Scott Disick
Scott and Reign chill out on an outdoor lounge chair looking content as can be.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason, Penelope and Reign take a dip! "happy," Kourtney captioned the photo.
Italy is more fun when you have your BFFs by your side!
"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.
The former couple proved once again that they are winning at co-parenting while on vacation in Bali in 2019.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott Disick gave his Instagram followers a peek into what looks like an equal-parts fun and relaxing father-son moment between himself and his oldest, 9-year-old Mason Disick. "my love," Scott captioned the photo with a heart eye emoji.
Instagram/Scott Disick
"All the way up with my little reign," wrote Scott, captioning a goofy snapshot of himself and Reign Disick—his and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest—saying hello to the camera during a cozy looking plane ride.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
"good morning," Kourtney captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Reign and Penelope Disick. A good morning indeed!
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney shared this sweet picture of Penelope balancing Khloe Kardashian's daughter in her lap on True Thompson's first birthday.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
"CEO of @poosh," wrote Kourtney, captioning this adorable personality pic featuring her daughter Penelope front and center.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling �� ❤️."
Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney and Reign took Cabo!
The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.
What's your favorite Kardashian-Disick family moment? Be sure to let us know!
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
