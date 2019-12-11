BREAKING!

2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferreraand The Walking Dead's Danai Guriradid the honors of revealing the esteemed list, which included familiar names like Charlize TheronMahershala Ali, Jennifer AnistonLupita Nyong'oand Al Pacino. As is the case every year, some stars, like Jennifer Lopez, kicked off the day with their first-ever SAG Award nomination. 

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Nirowill be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio

Keep scrolling for the big list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event simulcast on TNT and TBS.  

Photos

2019 SAG Awards: After-Party Photos

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

The Crown

Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series 

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

E-Comm: Stranger Things Halloween Costumes

Netflix

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron EgertonRocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood 

Joker, Joaquin Phoenix

YouTube

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture 

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Breaking
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.