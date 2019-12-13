Gammy Adrienne Banfield-Norris' Gift Guide 2019

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 9:00 PM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When the women of Red Table talk, we listen. So of course we were all ears when Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, shared her holiday gift guide with us. Just as she offers sage advice on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith's mom is an expert on thoughtful and conversation-starting presents too.
From a gift set for "coffee connoisseur" son-in-law Will Smith to vegan foodie picks for grandkids Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to one-of-a-kind enlightened fashion finds, Gammy covers the gamut.
Keep reading and get inspired...
"Willow discovered the original We're Not Really Strangers game, and it's been so fun to collaborate on a Red Table Talk expansion pack with the game's creator Koreen. This game bundle is all about families and intergenerations coming together at the kitchen table—which I think is much needed—and just connecting in a way that reflects the types of discussions we are having on the show."
"Will considers himself a coffee connoisseur, so grabbing this set for him was perfection. It's a great mix of caffeine, style and convenience. They say coffee drinkers are high achievers—so go figure!"
"This treasure comes recommended by our Red Table Talk President, Kibi Anderson. It's one of his best books to date according to her, and it tackles one of the major topics we deal with a lot at the table—how we communicate with each other. We've had talks with many strangers on my journey, and just love how they can lead us through some of life's biggest revelations. PS, the audio book is even better!
"I love sending affirmations to my close friends—especially when they need little reminders of how great they are. Plus, I love that these are environmentally friendly and printed on 100% PCW Recycled, PCF Chlorine Free paper."
"Laolu's art is all about celebrating the African diaspora, and our journey as people of color. There's a lot to admire about this brother's work, such as using historical depth to help others reveal their truth. This limited-edition scarf represents our passage through life, and a much needed touch of our future. Perfect stocking stuffer for Willow!"
"You know what they say: Good things come in threes. One for me, Jada, and Willow. Vegan, low-sugar and a popping flavor for every member of the trio. This is also perfect for Jaden to channel his sweet tooth while still sticking to his plant-based diet."
"My niece, Whitney, turned me on to this brand, and I love their Vogue Face Kit. Easy, on-the-go makeup for any skin tone. Drop it in your bag and keep it movin'! Love their lip colors too! [Lip gloss] Ms. Independent is my fave, and Whitney's lips are poppin' with [liquid matte] Bawse Lady!!"
"Feet are the least-favorite part of the body for me, but they are the most overworked. My husband teases me 'cause I'm always trying to pamper my feet, and this set is a great way to make my feet feel the love."
"Shea butter—with all the rave, it's easy to get bogged down with so many products out there. But these guys are the truth! Purest-grade and highest-quality, and their products are all scoured from West African farms run by women. That's a triple win for me!"
"The founder of Coradorables has a truly inspirational story. After surviving cancer and being told she could not conceive, she gave birth to her two miracle daughters and created Coradorables Children's Clothing. This line is a testament to faith, living your dream, and the laid back vibe of Hawaii life."
See what more Hollywood stars have on their holiday gifts lists now.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?