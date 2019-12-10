by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 1:55 PM
Picture it: You're in school, there are cameras there for some reason, and then Michelle Obama comes over the loudspeaker to tell you she has a surprise for you. But, she wants you to "walk quietly," not run, to find her. What do you do? Well, if you're the young schoolchildren in the above sneak peek, you listen to the former first lady.
It's hard to tell who's more excited to see Obama, the students or the teachers.
"Now, I bet you guys are wondering what I am doing here, aren't you? Are you wondering that?" Obama says in the exclusive preview. "Well, you guys know Ellen DeGeneres don't you? Yeah, she's a funny lady on TV who always cheats at push-ups and trust me, she is a nightmare to go shopping with. Anyway, what you guys don't know is I'm here because it's Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways."
You can feel the excitement through the screen.
For the three-night special, each airing at 8 p.m. on NBC on December 10, 11 and 12, the talk show host has assembled a roster of famous faces to surprise unsuspecting people. Joining Obama in the festivities are Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry and more big names. While the former FLOTUS is surprising kids at school, other gift-giving takes place in the workplace and in the studio audience of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"This show is something incredibly special. We took a little bit of what we do on my daytime show and we went a million times farther with it," DeGeneres said in a statement. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we give away and how we change lives. All I can say is get a hanky and get it now."
Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways airs Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?