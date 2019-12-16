by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:45 AM
Just like Santa we've made our list and checked it twice. Except ours isn't about whose naughty or nice...it's what films you voted for that have made it to our Best Holiday Movie of all time showdown!
Thirty-two films entered the competition, from classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to the family-friendly flicks like The Santa Clause, but only four movies remain to duke it out for the ultimate title.
Who will be crowned? That's entirely up to you and your votes! Before you sound off on who you want to win, ho-ho-hold on and take a look below at what all is nominated.
If you're a big fan of the classics, you may be casting your ballot for Home Alone in honor of Kevin McAllister's booby traps and iconic, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!"
Then again, maybe you're partial to films that are age-appropriate for the whole family.
In which case, the Family film winner How the Grinch Stole Christmas might earn your vote. Winning just may make the Grinch's heart grow another three sizes!
Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal: All the Ways Home Alone Reminds Us of Our Childhood Christmases
Perhaps your favorite films are the ones that make you laugh, so Elf is your preference. Who can't help but love Buddy the Elf and his syrup-filled spaghetti?
Lastly, though, the holidays are a time where we celebrate our loved ones, so a romantic movie like Love, Actually may just be your favorite. With a star-studded cast, you may find yourself saying to this film, "To me, you are perfect."
You really can't go wrong watching any this season, but you do have to pick one!
So vote below on what film you'd love to see honored as the Best Holiday Movie of all time!
Be sure to check back on Thursday to see which movie earns the title and a permanent spot on Santa's nice list.
Watch E!'s Christmas Day marathon of It's a Wonderful Life Wednesday, Dec. 25 starting at 6 a.m., only on E!
