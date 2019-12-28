Relive the Best Fashion Moments of the Decade

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
It's called fashion, look it up...
Memes aside, it's safe to say the last 10 years of fashion have filled our feeds with gasp-, drool- and swoon-worthy moments. And for style devotees, it's been a real treat to see our favorite celebrities traipse down the red carpet, runway and side-walk in divine ensembles.
Case in point: This decade has given us Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Rihanna's sheer, Swarovski-adorned gown at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards and Beyoncé's iconic 2018 Coachella 'fits.
In the last couple of years, we also witnessed that time Angelina Jolie famously popped her leg out at the 2012 Oscars wearing a strapless black Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit.
It was the pose seen 'round the world!
That same year (and ceremony), Gwyneth Paltrow nearly made everyone faint with her white-hot Tom Ford design that featured a dramatic cape and body-hugging silhouette.
It was simple yet oh-so-striking.
Not every fashion moment has to be over-the-top, and the Goop founder's effortlessly elegant number was proof.
In fact, Meghan Markle's surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards was also a great example of an outfit that wasn't trying too hard. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Sussex donned an impeccable black asymmetrical gown by Givenchy. Moreover, the regal design was form-fitting, which showed off her growing baby bump.
Yes, the dress was minimal but very much memorable, especially because Meghan completed her look with dark nail polish—which is rumored to be a huge no-no for members of the royal family. We stan a royal rebel!
To see all of the fierce and fiery fashion to hit the scene in the last decade, take a look at our gallery above! From the certified Bad Gal's 2015 Met Gala lewk (which took two years to make!) to Rita Moreno re-wearing her iconic 1962 Oscars dress to the 2018 ceremony, these past 10 years have been one for the books.
And disclaimer before you scroll through our gallery: You will be clutching your pearls by the end of it.