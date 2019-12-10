Season 17 of The Voice is winding down, and that means the coaches are at the point where they don't feel like they have to do much coaching.

At least that's how Gwen Stefani feels.

"At this point, and even like last week, I mean nobody's flawless but it felt flawless. There was nobody that wasn't so good that it was shocking me," she told E! News after last night's performance show. "So all I'm doing right now is like a cheerleader, you know what I mean?"

She says she's even learning from the contestants at this point, because they're under a kind of pressure she feels she's not so good at dealing with.

At this stage in the competition, the singers might not need help with the actual singing, but song choice is everything.