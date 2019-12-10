by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:00 PM
The Bella Twins certainly made Liv Morgan's first-ever vacation a memorable one.
On Tuesday's season nine finale of Total Divas, the 25-year-old wrestler revealed that their girls' trip to Maui was her first time going on a vacation. Morgan revealed this tidbit while enjoying a sunset with Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella and Nattie Neidhart.
"I'm grateful that you guys let me come on this trip with you guys," the WWE superstar told the group. "I've never been on vacation. I never thought that I'd ever make it to Hawaii."
Per Morgan, following the death of her father, her mother Georgette was left to take care of their family as a single parent.
"I grew up with seven brothers and sisters. And my mom was a single parent, my dad had a heart attack before I was born," Morgan continued. "She just did her best, you know? But, we weren't able to do vacations at all."
Unsurprisingly, Morgan's admission left the Total Divas ladies touched, especially the Bellas. Yet, Morgan was most upset that her mom never had the chance to experience a getaway.
"Don't be sad! 'Cause, you know what? There's no greater joy than being a parent," Brie assured an emotional Liv. "So, now you f--king take your mom on vacation."
"I would f--king love that," the New Jersey-born athlete responded.
That was all Brie and Nikki needed to hear as they chose to make this dream a reality. The next day Daniel Bryan's wife called Georgette and invited her to join them in Hawaii.
"Liv opened up to all of us and said that you guys have never been on a vacation," the Total Bellas star relayed. "And so, I want to know if you'd like to come to Maui to hang out with us?"
"Get out of town! Oh my god, I'm shaking," Liv's mom said in response. "Vacay Gigi, here I come."
E!
Unfortunately, the Bella Twins had to head out of town before Georgette arrived. Thus, they required the girls' help to pull off the surprise.
"And so, the Bellas coordinated Liv's mom to fly out here to Hawaii. But, Liv has no idea," Sonya Deville informed vacation latecomer Trinity Fatu. "She's in the house. Liv has no idea so, before the luau, we want to surprise Liv with her mom."
In order to pull off the surprise, Nattie called all the ladies together to make a toast about their girls' trip. However, in reality, this speech simply served as a distraction for Georgette to sneak in.
"What are you doing here?" a tearful Liv happily asked her mom. "You got on that flight?"
"Hell yeah! Look at you. You look great," Georgette expressed. "Oh my god, I'm so proud of you."
Of course, this touching reunion brought all of the Total Divas stars to tears. The surprise didn't stop there as Nikki and Brie left a special video message for Liv and her mom.
"When you told us that your family has not been on vacation and how much your mom means to you, we thought it would be only perfect to bring Gigi to Maui," Brie shared while filming with Nikki. "And Gigi, drink a bunch of skinny margaritas for us."
Understandably, Liv was more than shocked by the generous surprise.
"I never thought I'd be in Hawaii with my mother," Liv concluded while fighting back tears. "And I never thought that you guys would care enough to bring her out here. So, thank you so much for that."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Nattie's going away party for Ronda Rousey, in the recap video above.
Also, you can watch the full episode HERE!
Watch the season finale of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
