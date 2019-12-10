Alive by night, dead by morning.

This morning, Oxygen announced a brand new crime show titled Murdered by Morning set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. The chilling new series will chronicle true stories of victims whose nights took an unexpected turn, resulting in horrific homicides.

"Murdered by Morning showcases stories where individuals are unaware that the night in question will be their last," the network said in a statement Tuesday. "From a girls'-night-out gone bad to an overnight shift at a local toy store that takes an unexpected turn, the series recounts how an average night can quickly turn into a nightmare. By examining each case step-by-step, the series combs through numerous suspects until the killer is eventually caught. In each standalone episode, intrigue around the crime builds, dark secrets are uncovered, and Murdered by Morning proves that nothing good happens after midnight."