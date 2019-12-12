Victoria's Secret Angels Share Their Heavenly Holiday Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing like a gift hand-picked by a Victoria's Secret Angel!

Grace Elizabeth, Lais Ribeiro and Alexina Graham are sharing their best advice and making gift-giving a breeze for us this holiday season.

"My advice is to give something thoughtful and to not worry about giving something really big and expensive," Grace shared with E! News exclusively.

This has been an exciting year for the 22-year old who recently landed a spot in the coveted group. But just like the rest of us, she can't wait to have some time to spend with her loved ones.

"I always look forward to being home with my family in Lake City," the brand's newest Angel revealed. "It's such a nice change of pace from New York."