Why Tiffany Haddish Has a Microscope in Her Bedroom

It has been nearly 3 years since Tiffany Haddish shot to super-stardom with her hilarious role as Dina in the hit 2017 film Girls Trip. Since then, the comedian has released two hour-long comedy specials starred in box office hits like The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Night School. Now, on the heels of major success, the actress and comedian has no plans of slowing down.

She opened up to InStyle magazine about how she handles fame, her career and the laugh out loud reason there is a microscope in her bedroom. Tiffany revealed that after her paycheck from Girls Trip, she was able to pay off her mortgage and get herself out of debt. While she did treat herself, it's not exactly in the way you would think.

Tiffany bought herself a microscope and some petri dishes. Yes, really. According to the funny lady, she's always been into science.