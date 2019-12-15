Barbara Palvin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Barbara Palvin is headed home for the holidays!

Victoria's Secret newest Angel is heading back to Hungary this holiday season to celebrate the festivities with her family, friends and of course her dog Sushi! And spoiler alert: She couldn't be more excited!

"I do not get to see them much during the year," the 26-year-old model revealed to E! News exclusively. "So I'm looking forward to relaxing and getting my fix with all the traditional Hungarian holiday foods."

Before she heads home, however, Barbara was able to help us out by sharing some gift picks for whatever holiday you celebrate. One unique suggestion is getting a rescue animal. "It's a gift for you, your family, and the animals too," the model proposed.

Another great gift is a visit to an escape room or a spa where you can spend some quality time together. "Everyone would appreciate a weekend away from all the stress of the season to get massages and relax," Barbara explained.