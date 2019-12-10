The 23-year-old went on to share that while he's somewhat used to being an A-lister with other A-list friends, he still felt a bit out of place at this dinner.

"I feel like I'm in this now, a little bit," Chalamet admitted. "But then I'm like...I feel like too much of a fraud or something. So, I'm like, 'What?! This is nuts!'" So, what did he do? Naturally, he texted his best friends while he freaked out in the bathroom.

As The King star shared, "I went to the bathroom. Seriously, I sent a text to two friends, like, 'Am I worth? Does this make sense?' And they were like, 'Man, 16-year-old you would slap the sh*t out of you and you'd go back to the table.' I went to the table, and then it was fun. It was a good time. And then you have enough like random whatever they have at the table and you forget about all of it anyway."

It's okay, bud. You'll be used to having famous friends eventually. (Also, please invite us next time.)