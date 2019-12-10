Eminem vs. Nick Cannon: A Timeline of Their Ongoing Feud

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 1:14 PM
Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud continues to escalate.
As fans of the stars will know, the celeb duo has a history of tension, specifically over their respective relationships with superstar Mariah Carey. Last week, things took a turn for the worse when 39-year-old Cannon heard 47-year-old Eminem's verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above." In the verse, Eminem references his brief romance with Carey, who shares two kids with ex-husband Cannon.
"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note/But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked/Fool, quit/You not gonna do s--t /I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
After listening to the track, Cannon clapped back on his Power 106 radio show.
"We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet," he said, referencing Marshall Mathers' age. "What's the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop."
Cannon then dropped a diss track of his own, called "The Invitation," which just received a response from Eminem.
As we continue to follow the tension between the two stars, let's take a look back at how this feud really began.
Back in 2009, Eminem dropped his song "Bagpipes From Baghdad," in which he addressed his romance with Mariah Carey and how he wanted her back. He also called out Cannon in the lyrics, "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your sack of junk."
After Carey dropped her 2009 song "Obsessed," throwing shade at Eminem, he responded shortly after with his track, "The Warning." The lyrics include, "I'm obsessed now/Oh gee, is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?/Wow Mariah, didn't expect you to go balls out/Bitch shut the f--k up 'fore I put all them phone calls out." The rapper also mentions Cannon in the song lyrics.
"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf--ker drops a song, like, talking s--t," Cannon recalled on T.I.'s ExpidTIously podcast in Sept. 2019. "Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet."
Cannon added, "So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.'"
Eminem's verse on Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above" sparked buzz in early Dec. 2019. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem raps on the track. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
In response, Cannon posted on Instagram, "@FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"
In addition to his "grandpa" comment, Cannon also dropped a diss track called "The Invitation," in which he and his collaborators threw shade at Eminem. "Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie," Cannon raps on the track. "And that other kid you raisin' that ain't even your baby."
The lyrics also include, "My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago/You're still cryin' about it, bitch, now who really the hoe?"
In response, Eminem tweeted, "U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f--k. [clown emoji]"
50 Cent weighed in on the celeb duo's feud via Instagram, threatening to kick Cannon's "ass."
"I don't understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," 50 cent wrote. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven't seen a motherf--ker come close to beating him man. Hey Nick that s--t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!"
Cannon later invited 50 Cent and Eminem on Wild 'n Out during his Power 106 show.
