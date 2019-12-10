Such a pretty little photo!

On Tuesday, Shay Mitchell shared an empowering photo while breastfeeding her 2-month-old daughter Atlas. Standing tall and proud while nursing her little one, who she shares with longtime love Matte Babel, the Pretty Little Liars star is giving the camera a fierce smize dressed in an opened green leather wrap blouse and high-waisted underwear.

So, what do you caption such a powerful photo? "Breast friends," the new mom wrote on Instagram. Nice!

Shay's celeb pals were quick to leave the star some love in the comments section, including mom-to-be Ashley Graham, who wrote, "Mommy Goals!" Fellow PLL alum Torrey Devitto commented, "Holy [fire emoji] , this picture !!!" Also chiming in was Vanessa Hudgens, who wrote, "I mean come onnnnn." Capturing her radiance in the photograph, Emily Ratajkowski left the star a sparkly star emoji.

Since welcoming Atlas in October, Shay has been documented their adorable mother-daughter moments on Instagram.