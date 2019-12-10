Today's Best Sales: Sephora, Shopbop, Nasty Gal & More

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:39 AM

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Stocksy

If you've been recovering since Cyber Monday, we feel you. With the holidays right around the corner—if you're like us—chances are you've been online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Which by the way, not to scare you or anything but we're like, 15 days out til Saint Nick comes down the chimney. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend daily deals in hopes that all your what-nots, who's-its, and shopping wish lists get checked off!

11 Holiday Gifts From Ethical Brands

Here's today's daily deals:

• Nordstrom Rack: Score 45% off oh-so-snuggly UGG bootstake an additional 455% off all Kate Spade clothing, handbags & accessories, take home a PJ Salvage bathrobe for $38 from $98, and 50% off Michelle luxury watches.
•Saks Fifth Ave: 15% off sitewide AND 10% off beauty/fragrance with code SAKSDDAY.
•Sephora: $25 off $75+ (Rouges), $20 off $75+ (VIBs), $15 off $75+ (BIs) purchase with code 2019HOORAY.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor. 
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
•Nordstrom: 15% off select beauty brands/products.
•Anthropologie: Shop hundreds of gifts and take off 40% plus free shipping.
•Urban Outfitters: Shop 50% off hundreds of styles!
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

