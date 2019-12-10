Kim Kardashian Files Lawsuit Over Infamous Vampire Facial

Kim Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against an Alabama doctor over the use of her name and likeness in commercial advertising without her permission.

As fans of the E! star will remember, Kim got what's known as a "vampire facial" during a 2013 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Five years later, Kim took to her website to share that she regrets getting the facial and will "never" do it again, explaining it was "really rough and painful" for her. Now, Kim is suing Charles Runels and Cellular Medicine Association for using her name and photos without her permission in order to promote their procedures, similar to the vampire facial.

The complaint, filed by Kim's attorneys, is for copyright infringement, infringement of registered mark, false association, violation of the right of publicity and California common law trademark infringement.

"Defendant Charles Runels is a doctor in Alabama. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, he describes himself alternatively as the 'Orgasm Doctor' and the 'Calvin Klein of medicine,'" the court documents state. "To that end, while he appears to maintain a small practice in Alabama, most of his time is spent touting the various cosmetic procedures he has purported to trademark—including, as relevant here, the Vampire Facial."