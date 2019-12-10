The cast of Little Women aren't letting a snub get them down.

On Tuesday, Saoirse Ronan found a positive way to spin Greta Gerwig's 2020 Golden Globes snub during her visit to TODAY. Joined by co-stars Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, the Lady Bird actress weighed in on the absence of female directors in the Best Director category, mirroring her co-star Laura Dern's sentiments that the disappointing news will serve as a catalyst for change.

"[Greta] has made one of the best movies of the year and I think, you know, Laura made a really good point yesterday and that, in a way, it's sort of vital for something like this to happen because it reminds us of how far, obviously, we need to go."

The nominees for Best Director Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendesfor 1917, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood, marking the fifth consecutive year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has majorly snubbed female directors.