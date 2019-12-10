by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:00 AM
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. Yep, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen got a big renewal.
Announced by Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, Watch What Happens Live, the Emmy-nominated late-night chat show, will be on the air at least through 2021.
"I keep waiting to stop having fun—or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn't be more excited!" Cohen, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement.
Watch What Happens Live, the only live show in late-night television for the last 10 years, continues to attract A-list talent and illicit all sorts of viral moments thanks to games like "Pleading the Fifth" and "Opening the Vault," the shotski and surprise guests.
It's been a big year for the show and its host. In February, Cohen welcomed his first son, Benjamin Cohen, and in June, the series celebrated its 10-year anniversary. At the first-ever BravoCon in November, WWHL had its biggest show ever with dozens of Bravo stars and an audience of 1,800, the largest in the show's 10-year history. Look for Cohen to get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well.
In 2018, Watch What Happens Live was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program category.
Over the years, Cohen has welcomed guests from all aspects of Hollywood, from Cher to NeNe Leakes and Céline Dion to Kelly Dodd. Guests this year have included Helena Bonham Carter, Patti LaBelle, Wendy Williams, Julianne Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland and Alanis Morissette.
In addition to his hosting duties, Cohen is also an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise and presides over the reunions.
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
