Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee's mother, Angie Douthit, has died after a battle with brain cancer.

The heartbreaking news was announced on Douthit's Instagram, which she used as an outlet to share updates about her medical journey. As the Instagram caption read, "On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories." Douthit was an avid runner, having participated in multiple marathons throughout her life. The photos in the announcement of her passing were old shots of the mother competing in past races.

"Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018," the post continued. "She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world."