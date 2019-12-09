How the Cast of Fuller House Prepared to Say Goodbye, Or Not

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 6:50 PM
It's so hard to say goodbye, but that's what the cast of Fuller House is currently having to deal with.
Those goodbyes might not be forever according to John Stamos, but according to Netflix, five seasons is the end for DJ, Stephanie, Kimmy, and the rest of the Tannerinos.
E! News visited the set of the Netflix sitcom a few weeks before the final episode wrapped, and the cast opened up about how hard it is to say goodbye to the people who have become their family.
"This show means so much to me...It's not just five seasons, it's 30-plus years," Candace Cameron Bure told E!'s Carissa Culiner. "So I've already left this soundstage once and said goodbye and now I have to do it again, and while I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be back with everyone, it's a million times harder to say goodbye a second time."
The first half of the final season is out now on Netflix, but the final episodes have yet to be seen.
Bure says she never had an idea of where she wanted her character to end up, because she never wanted the show to end at all.
"I didn't think about it, because it actually is so hard and emotional to think about, but knowing what the end, is I was so happy," she says. "There were tears in my eyes, but they were happy tears. So knowing how good I felt about it, I know the audience is going to love it."
Andrea Barber says the entire cast is thrilled with how the show ends, with important milestones hit and definitely a few weddings to deal with, which you'll know about if you've seen the midseason finale.
John Stamos says he's trying not just to keep the Fuller House energy going, but he's hoping he can figure out a way to keep the show going. That's why he doesn't want anyone else to take anything from the set.
"I don't think I'm gonna let anyone take anything, because who knows...like I said, it's not over, in my mind."
Hit play on both videos above to hear about how the cast is saying goodbye and, hit play below to find out the rules of the their actual homes...including the one word Stamos won't allow to be said in his.
Fuller House is currently streaming on Netflix.
