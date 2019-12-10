Holiday Gifts for the Lazy Girl in Your Life 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Do you have a friend, family member, or gal pal who's just, well, lazy? The kind of person who deeply embraces relaxation and looks for the short cut in their day-to-day lives? With holiday shopping on our minds, rather than giving them a generic gift card, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love because even though they're lazy, we still love them!

From Roomba vacuum's to one-step volumizing hair dryers to hyper chiller iced coffee makers and luxe meal plan delivery services, we've handpicked creative solutions for gift giving that lazy person in your life, to make, well, both of your lives easier this holiday season. Our favorite? This pop-up Christmas tree, of course (because, hello, it comes pre-decorated).

Here are 16 of our favorites below.