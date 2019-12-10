Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Soderbergh was worried that they were set up to fail logistically on Ocean's Eleven.

"One of the things that scared me when I read the script was the amount of time that we would have to be shooting on the floor of the casino," he recalled in the 2001 film's production notes. "I've had friends who had worked on films there and knew that normally the hotels only want film companies to shoot between midnight and 6 a.m. during the week. I was pretty anxious about that aspect. As it turned out, the cooperation that was extended to us by the casinos, particularly the Bellagio, was unlimited."

But that wasn't just hotel management being nice.

"The reason we selected the Bellagio," producer Jerry Weintraub said, "is that it's the prettiest hotel in Las Vegas. It's also the most luxurious and the most important hotel in town. In addition, at the time I made our deal, it was owned by Steve Wynn, who is a very dear friend of mine. I had shot movies in his Mirage Hotel before so he had a sense of what I would be doing and he trusted me with the reputation of his hotel. Even though we were going to rob it! As it happens, before we even began to film there, he had sold the hotel to Kirk Kerkorian, who also happens to be an old friend of mine, so our plans went forward."