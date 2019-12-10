Holiday Gifts for the Traveler 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Gifts for the Traveler

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a frequent flyer on your holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic neck pillow, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love when they're on the road!

From oh-so-cozy cashmere travel sets to luxe noise cancellation headphones to customizable suitcases to refreshing face sheet masks, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, smart devices, and the latest-and-greatest on-trend gizmos for the gal-on-the-go in your life! Our favorite? These Sally Hershberger x Revo sunnies, of course. 

Here are 13 of our favorites below.

Read

Wearable Tech Holiday Gift Guide 2019

NakedCashmere Travel Set

Travel in style with our luxurious 3-piece travel set made from 100% pure cashmere. Each set includes a drawstring cashmere bag detailed with silk lining, eye mask and a cozy throw for a comfortable trip every time. Available in a variety of colors.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$395 NakedCashmere
Bang & Olufsen Noise Cancellation Headphones

Contemporary over-ear headphones with long-lasting comfort, superior sound and voice assistant. Also available in black.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$300 Amazon
Sharper Image Travel UV Sanitizing Wand

The Travel UV Sanitizing Wand uses powerful Ultraviolet-C light to significantly reduce microscopic germs, mold and dust mites. This compact cordless device sanitizes bedding, towels, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures and remote controls, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$80 Sharper Image
SALLY HERSHBERGER X REVO Sunglasses

Keep your eyes shielded in style with these timeless frames. Available in a variety of fun colors.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$229 Revo
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

Keep your skin looking oh-so-fresh when you're right off your flight with these luminous dewey skin masks.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$12 Sephora
Jackery Portable Charger

Keep your smart devices charged with this all-in-one portable charger. 

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$27 Amazon
On The Go Poncho

A poncho, a scarf, or a sweater—this versatile layer is the perfect, packable companion for travel near or far. Stay stylish while you're on the go. Available in a variety of colors.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$128 Lululemon
Herschel Supply Co. Amenity Kit in Heather Grey

The ultimate travel companion for every frequent flyer in your life! Includes soft foam ear plugs; sleeping mask; slippers with foam padding and synthetic suede outsole; and inflatable neck pillow with storage pouch.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$30 Need Company Co.
Amazon Kindle

Carry your entire library on-the-go with this trusty Amazon Kindle.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$70 Amazon
The Jaunt

Give the something truly unique with this customizable carry-on suitcase where you get to mix, match and design your own luggage!

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$450 Roam
Sweet and Sherpa Neckwarmer

Don't hesitate to brave the great outdoors whatever the weather in this neck warmer lined with Sherpa Fabric. It keeps you cozy at all times.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$78 Lululemon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio Gift Set

Your favorite Mario Badescu facial sprays – now in a travel-sized set that makes the perfect gift for friends, family and of course, yourself. Includes the rosewater, cucumber and lavender versions of the cult favorite, in mini spray bottles so you can glow and go wherever and whenever.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$15 Urban Outfitters
Wild One Air Travel Carrier

Travel together with this super comfortable, modular Air Travel Carrier. With breathable mesh walls, a dual use leash/shoulder strap, and an interior cushion that folds out to become a comfortable bed, our airline compliant carrier is the home away from home your dog or cat deserves.

traveler
$125 Wild One

There's more gift ideas to be had in our Holiday Gift Guide! Check it out, and check some gifts off your list.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Apple News , Top Stories , Style Collective , Style
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.