Jeffree Star's New Mega-Mansion Is $14.6 Million of Luxury: Go Inside

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 2:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com, Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Jeffree Star continues to expand his empire.

The YouTuber and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt just dropped over $14.6 million on a mega mansion that can only be described as "sickening." This says a lot considering his previous $4 million home neighbored residences belonging to numerous celebs like Will Smith. But his former house, which Jeffree said he outgrew, simply can't compare to his new digs. 

In fact, we're not sure that many houses can match the grandeur of his new compound. Like Jeffree, the mansion is extravagant in every sense of the word, with the home itself being over 25,000 sq. ft.. In addition, there are two attached guesthouses and a 4,700 sq. ft. garage that's more than large enough to hold his Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, Bentleys and more. All of this is situated upon 2.8 acres in the A-list city of Hidden Hills.

While these large numbers are impressive enough, it's just the tip of the iceberg. 

Watch

Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star's Makeup Palette Sells Out

Inside the home is where the real magic is and, luckily enough, there are plenty of photos to prove it. Check out the pictures below to see the place Jeffree Star chose as the hub for his massive empire.

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Home Sweet Home

This palatial home is comprised of eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, meaning that Jeffree has more than enough space for friends, family and his three dogs. Hi, how are ya?!

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Fairy Tale Moment

One step inside the house is like entering a dramatic ballroom, complete with the staircase that any diva could make a dramatic entrance on. 

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Level Up

Who needs to use the stairs when there's an elevator to take you up and down the three-level home?

Article continues below

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Steamin' Up

A master bedroom isn't complete without all the amenities. Inside these massive sleeping quarters are not one, but two baths, two custom closets and a fireplace, not to mention the sauna. 

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Rest & Relaxation

If the master bathroom doesn't get you relaxed, then step into the spa for a zen massage. 

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Pumpin' Iron

Just off the spa is the two-story gym, complete with everything one needs to get their fitness on. 

Article continues below

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Wine, Wine & More Wine

Any sommelier in the making would be squealing with delight over this cellar, but, as any fan of the YouTuber would know, Jeffree isn't exactly a wine afficionado. He's more likely to stock this room with his Red Bull and Dr. Pepper, the latter being for when Shane Dawson  visits.

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Movie Night

Is it even a mansion if it doesn't include a movie theater and accompanying wet bar?

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Game On

There's so much potential for this room. Will it be Jeffree's new makeup studio or a place for him and Nathan to put their beloved pinball machines?

Article continues below

Jeffree Star home

chrisnet, redfin.com

Party at Jeff's

Jeffree's dogs Delicious, DaVinci, Diva and Drama will love this sprawling backyard for their sunbaths. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Real Estate , Influencer , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.