Things are happening for Billy Porter, to say the least. After winning his first Emmy for playing Pray Tell in Pose, Porter is now up for his second Golden Globe for the role for the second season of the FX drama.

"I am living beyond my wildest dreams, actually. Interestingly enough, my dream didn't include me being authentic. I thought I had to fix myself to be successful. My masculinity was in question from the minute I could comprehend thought, so for the first 20-years-plus of my career, I was just trying to be masculine enough to get a job. I was trying to live up to society's standard of masculinity and get a job. I never knew it could look like this," Porter told E! News in a phone interview. "So, that is what is really inspiring and fabulous."