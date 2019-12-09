Nick Cannon Blasts Eminem in New Diss Track "The Invitation"

The drama between Nick Cannon and Eminem isn't over yet.

The 39-year-old TV star responded to the 47-year-old rapper's recent track by dropping "The Invitation" on Monday.

The song opened with a message from Suge Knight.

"Check this out Eminem—or whatever your name is, right? You know, I never do no talking, but Nick is family. This is your invitation to prove to everybody else what you're about," Knight, who is currently spending time behind bars, said, later adding "Eminem's a bitch."

Cannon and his collaborators—who also included Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy—continued to throw shade at the 15-time Grammy winner. At one point in the song, Cannon referenced Slim Shady's family.

"Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie," Cannon rapped, calling out Eminem's daughter and her mother. "And that other kid you raisin' that ain't even your baby."

He also responded to the Mariah Carey mention Eminem made in "Lord Above."

"My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago/ You're still cryin' about it, bitch, now who really the hoe?" he continued.