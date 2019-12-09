Last Chance! Snap Up These Disney Wisdom Items Before They're Gone

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This weekend marked the final drop of this year's Disney Wisdom collection, which featured a new character, inspirational film quote, and color every month. December's addition is the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella, looking resplendent in pink as she reminds us that miracles take time!

But the Disney Wisdom collection isn't here for long! Every month's addition has been limited edition, and many of the characters and quotes—like Mushu from Mulan, Baloo from The Jungle Book, and Dumbo—have completely sold out. Lucky for us, there's a few fantastic pieces that are still up for grabs, so you can still show off your Genie love, write your thoughts down in a journal inspired by Jiminy Cricket, or snuggle a plush Bambi.

Check out our picks for the best Disney Wisdom items you can still get… but not for long!