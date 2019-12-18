It's been a huge year for Brad Pitt!

The Oscar-winning actor, who turns 56 today, is closing out 2019 having produced or starred in some of the most memorable movies of the year, including a few that have already garnered awards buzz.

On-screen, the performer wowed audiences when he partnered up with fellow A-lister Leonardo Dicapio for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

The star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his portrayal, and the film got some love too with a nod for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

That wasn't the only time the celebrity graced the silver screen, either. Pitt also starred in Ad Astra, a drama set in outer space that received wide praise from critics.

While we love the actor for his abilities to embody any character, he's also a bonafide producer, with his company Plan B Entertainment having produced The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which saw its debut at Sundance, and The King starring Timothée Chalamet.