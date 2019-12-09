Pete Frates, the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died at the age of 34.

His family announced his death in a statement published by Boston College, Frates' alma mater. According to the statement, Frates died on Monday surrounded by his family after battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) since 2012.

As the statement read, "Today Heaven received our angel: Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS."

"Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency," the announcement continued. "A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity. He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others."