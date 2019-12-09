Why Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe 2019 Win Is Especially Historic

Historic moments sure are a beautiful thing.

During Sunday night's 2019 Miss Universe, host Steve Harvey revealed that Zozibini Tunzi, who represented the country of South Africa, won the coveted crown and sash.

"Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it," she shared on Instagram after the pageant was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. "May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine."

She added, "I proudly state my name Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019!"

The historic moment comes shortly after three black women became the titleholders of the three major pageant titles: Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.