How do you solve a problem like Mursel? If you're the kids of 90 Day Fiancé's Anna, you simply end the engagement and send him back to Turkey. That's essentially what Joey, Anna's oldest kid maintained throughout the episode.

While shopping for tuxedos, Mursel attempted to talk to Joey about his feelings—through the translation app, of course—and it didn't go very well. Mursel thought they could just talk it through and everything would be fine, Anna would be happy, life would go on. Joey wasn't buying it and said his mother would be burdened if she wed Mursel. When asked if he wanted the wedding to happen, Joey said no. Why? "Because it's stupid."

Anna tried to get the kids on team Mursel with a picnic. It didn't work. Her youngest, Leo, said he thinks they're breaking up. Joey maintained he would not go to the wedding. This left Anna crushed.