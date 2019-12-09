It was a very good morning for these stars.

Bright and early Monday, Tinseltown officially kicked off another award season with the highly anticipated 2020 Golden Globe nominations. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson did the honors of announcing the star-studded list of contenders for the upcoming ceremony. That esteemed list includes A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swiftand Eddie Murphy, who got to begin their days on an exciting note as 2020 Golden Globe nominees. While some, like Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt, are ending the year with a special career first, screen veterans like Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren are adding yet another nomination to their impressive resumes.

Needless to say, it was an unforgettable moment for many famous names in Hollywood and, as to be expected, they had much to say on this very special day. As Kirsten Dunst perfectly summarized, "Best 5AM news ever!!!!"