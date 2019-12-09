Rapper Juice Wrld Predicted His Death At 21 In His Song "Legends"

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Juice Wrld, many are finding solace in his music, like his hit song "Legends."

In it, the late rapper, who passed away on December 8 at the age of 21, reflects on what it means to be a legend and how achieving the title leads to an untimely demise. He also appears to predict his own death with its now-chilling lyrics.

"What's the 27 club? / We ain't making it past 21," he raps. "I been going through paranoia / So I always gotta keep a gun / Damn, that's the world we live in now / Yeah, hold on, just hear me out."

He also reflects on whether or not he's reached legendary status, something he says he wants to be removed from. "They tell me I'ma be a legend / I don't want that title now / ‘Cause all the legends seem to die out / What the f--ck is this ‘bout?"