Taylor Swiftshowing off her best cat impression will not only make your weekend but also further solidified why she was truly purr-fect for her role in the upcoming Cats.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, the UK's No. 1 hit music station Capital FM took to Twitter to share their interview with the pop superstar. During her appearance on the radio station, she not only talked about her music, her love for the holidays and her role in Cats—but she also celebrated her 30th birthday a little early.

Oh, and while she was at it, she gave us her best impression of a cat—we'll just be watching it on repeat.

"I filmed [Cats] last year, it was legitimately the best time of my life," Taylor said. "I'll never have as much fun as that again and I've come to terms with it. Everything's downhill after you know, going to work, putting on spandex leotard and going like [insert cat noise that Taylor made here]."