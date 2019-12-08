Hollywood has lost a beloved star.

René Auberjonois, who was best known for his roles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Benson, Boston Legal, M.A.S.H and many other projects, has passed away. The acclaimed actor was 79-years-old.

According to ABC, the late actor's son, Rèmy-Luc Auberjonois, told the Associated Press that his father passed away on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, Calif. due to metastatic lung cancer.

"(Minions say: We're sad to confirm that René passed away today, Sunday, December 8)," a statement read on the late actor's Twitter account.

The beloved star quickly received an overwhelming amount of love from his famous friends and co-stars.

"I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois," William Shatner began his caption. "To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René."