Ladies and gentlemen, award season is right around the corner!

On Monday morning, the 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced by Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watsonand Tim Allen and, needless to say, the upcoming event will not disappoint. While Reese Witherspoon was nominated for The Morning Show and Jennifer Lopez scored recognition for Hustlers, Netflix's Marriage Story with six chances to take home a coveted trophy.

Yes, the 77th annual show, which celebrates the best in TV and film, is guaranteed to be a huge night. After all, we may be gifted with a Friends reunion, hilarious jokes by host Rick Gervais and perhaps an encounter between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. (She's nominated for The Morning Show, while his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nabbed some serious recognition.)

But beyond that, some of your favorite stars, shows and films are also set to break records and make history. (Think: Meryl Streep, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Billy Porter.)