Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 10:42 AM
Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Celebs such as Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and Ellie Goulding took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Juice Wrld hours after his shocking death.
The rapper died on Sunday morning after suffering a medical emergency shortly after landing in his native Chicago. He was 21. The cause of his death remains under investigation.
"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," Lil Yachty, who collaborated with Juice on the 2018 single "Yacht Club," wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.
Goulding collaborated with Juice on the hit single "Hate Me," which was released in June.
"I can't believe it..." the British pop star tweeted. "You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."
Goulding also shared a photo of herself with the rapper.
See celebrities' tributes to Juice:
Instagram / Lil Yachty
On Dec. 8, 2019, rapper Juice Wrld died after suffering a medical emergency at an airport in his native Chicago. He was 21.
"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," the rapper wrote.
Twitter / Ellie Goulding
"I can't believe it..." the British pop star tweeted. "You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."
Instagram / Travis Scott
"You will live on forever," the rapper wrote.
Article continues below
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"Waking up and reading this horrible news..." the YouTube star and influencer tweeted. "RIP JUICE WRLD you were taken too soon...This hits so close to home I have no words."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify
"Man, so sad. I pray you meet the lord above. RIP Young King. [praying emoji] @JuiceWorlddd," he tweeted.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
"This sad as f--k," she tweeted. "Rest in love juice wrld."
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"[heartbroken emoji] #juicewrld," tweeted the singer.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
"God bless him. A young legend," the rapper tweeted.
Melissa Hebeler/E!
"Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious," the rapper tweeted.
Article continues below
Getty Images for MCM
"Rip juice wrld [heartbroken emoji]," they tweeted.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
"#RestInPower Juice Wrld [three prayer emojis]," he tweeted.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"Wow I can't believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd," Juicy J tweeted. "Prayers up for his family."
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"Really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away ... and so young too..." he tweeted. "A reminder that life can be over any moment... be kind to one another."
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?