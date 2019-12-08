Welcome back, J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and her latest stint featured cameos from two special "guests": Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her iconic Grammys dress.

Check out five of the singer and actress' best moments from the show:

1. Welcome Back, Dress: in September, J.Lo walked through runway at Versace's show during Milan Fashion Week wearing an updated and even more revealing version of the designer's iconic, risqué green patterned plunging gown that she wore at the 2000 Grammys. During her monologue on SNL, the singer started off wearing a stylish black tux.

She talked about her amazing year, noted she recently turned 50 and rattled off some of her biggest professional and personal achievements—shoutout to A-Rod!

"I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of," Lopez said. "Proposed to by a Yankee."

She then performed "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" with The Rockettes.