Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Congrats are in order for Zozibini Tunzi!

The beauty queen, who represented the country of South Africa, is going home with that coveted crown and sash as the 2019 Miss Universe, which was held Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Of course, some tears were shed as the pageant queen couldn't stop smiling over her huge accomplishment. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner-up and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón was the second runner-up.

Like years past, the pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey, who announced tonight's winner with much excitement. Additionally, making the competition show even more memorable? Olivia Culpo, who first stepped into the spotlight after winning Miss Rhode Island, then Miss USA and, shortly after, Miss Universe 2012, also served as a backstage correspondent for the 2019 competition.