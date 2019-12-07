Megan Thee Stallion Gives a Health Update on Her Friend French Montana

Get you a friend like Megan Thee Stallion.

The 24-year-old sensation lit up the red carpet on Saturday at Variety's 2019 Hitmakers event, which was held at the Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif. Her colorful heart-printed ensemble, that was most likely a Versace design, wasn't the only thing that made her fans swoon.

For the special occasion, the "All Dat" rapper was being honored with the Breakout Artist of the Year award. "Oh my gawd," the superstar began her speech. "Hi, I'm Megan. I'm from Houston Texas and this is really crazy..."

"You know, we're going to keep being Hot Girls throughout the year, we don't just stop at the summer," she continued. "But seriously, I really want to thank y'all for giving me this award, I can't believe I got this. From me recording at my producer's house to what it is now, this is really crazy and I just super appreciate it. I just really love to put smiles on peoples faces and empower women and we did the damn thing this year."