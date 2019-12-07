Inside Saint West's Dinosaur-Themed 4th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 2:49 PM
Welcome to Saint West's Jurassic World!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son and second-eldest of their four kids celebrated his fourth birthday with his family on Saturday at a Jurassic Park-themed party.
Kim and sister Khloe Kardashianposted adorable photos and videos from the bash on her Instagram page, including a clip of the guest of honor wearing a carnivorous dinosaur mask handed to him by big sister North West, 6, and momentarily scaring his 1 and 1/2-year-old little sister Chicago West.
"Don't be scared, Chi-Chi, it's just your brother with a mask," Kim tells her.
"It's just Sainty," Saint says.
The kids and their guests, including cousin True Thompson, Khloe's 1/2-year-old daughter, enjoyed jumping around in a dinosaur claw-printed bounce house. Even baby Psalm West got in on the fun!
The outdoor bash was decorated to look like a jungle, complete with a nest of fake dinosaur eggs, lush greenery and a fog machine, which intrigued little True.
There was also a "Jurassic Jewelry" station, and the kids got to pretend to be dinosaurs by wearing colorful claws and tails.
Guests enjoyed a slew of dinosaur-themed desserts, as well as a colorful round birthday cake decorated with M&Ms.
See photos from Saint's birthday party:
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Saint West arrives at his dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson walks through the fog...
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The camera loves Chicago West!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Saint poses near a sand box.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
...we got fun and games...
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The birthday boy is all smiles in his dinosaur mask!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Chicago West and True Thompson play in the bounce house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago West and baby brother Psalm West cuddle in the bounce house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Yikes!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
True Thompson relaxes in the dinosaur ball pit.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Anyone for some Raptor Juice?
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Beigenets, Kim Kardashian's favorite, were also on the menu.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Not dinosaur-themed, but still delicious.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Get your dinosaur desserts!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Scary!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
...looks like more guests will join the party soon...
