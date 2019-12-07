The Peloton Wife's Identity Is Revealed: All About the Actress

Who is the "Peloton Wife?" Well, you may have seen her before.

Actress Monica Ruiz plays the role in the exercise bike company's holiday ad, which sparked controversy this week, according to multiple reports.

In the commercial, her character is gifted a bike by her husband and records a vlog of her workouts and progress over the course of a year. Many have slammed the video as sexist. Days later, Ruiz surfaced again in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin company, which appeared to be a response to the controversial ad.

Ruiz has acted in a few commercials in the past, including ads for Lee Jeans and Herbal Essences. She made her onscreen TV acting debut in 2009 with a small role on an episode of BET's The Game. In recent years, she had an uncredited role in the comedy movie Let's Be Cops and also appeared on the shows About a Boy, ABC Family's Baby Daddy and The Exes.