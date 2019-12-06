Go Inside Giada DeLaurentiis’ $7 Million Home—Complete With an Epic Backyard

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:35 PM

Giada de Laurentiis, Pacific Palisades House

Getty Images, Compass

A house fit for a queen—or a chef! 

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, star of Food Network's Giada at Home is selling her gorgeous Los Angeles home for a pretty penny. The food maven listed her property for a cool $7 million, and from the looks of the interior, the price will be more than worth the perks. The home is located in the Pacific Palisades area of California, which is home to many celebrities and lavish abodes. Giada's place is no exception. 

For starters, the home boasts gorgeous sweeping views of the ocean and Santa Monica Mountains from many of the different rooms, and there are definitely more than enough rooms. The house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 6,500 square feet. There is an open floor plan and many of the walls are made of glass so visitors can take in the gorgeous views and beautiful sunny days. Plus, a kitchen that is any food lovers dream. But then again, we'd expect nothing less from a celebrity chef. 

Amenities include a 24-foot island and a dual-sided fireplace that runs floor to ceiling. Plus, the house comes equipped with a game room, media room, wet bar and glass-encased wine cellar. If you're not already impressed, brace yourself. There are windows inside to take in underwater views of the pool.

Yes, there is a pool. Her gorgeous outdoor space overlooks a beautiful sprawling backyard with a swimming pool, spa and lawn.

There's nothing better than home sweet home! 

