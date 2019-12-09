Wearable Tech Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about what on-trend gizmos and must-have gadgets to stuff in the wearable tech lover's stockings this year. With so many new and innovative smart watches coming out in 2019 alone, it's a lot for any shopper to navigate. Don't worry, we've got you.
We've handpicked smart watches, hi-tech beanies and VR headsets so you don't have to! From the latest-and-greatest Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5's (hello, rose gold!) to Fitbits and Garmin fitness trackers, we've got all the best steals so you just have to choose whether you want a white, black, gold, or red wristband! Wondering how to mix fashion and technology? How about HD sunglasses or waterproof gloves for the tech-savvy aficionado on your list!
Here are 15 of our favorites below.
Slim, smart Garmin activity tracker blends fashionable design with stylish metal accents and a bright, easy to read display. Available in a variety of colors.
Simplify the clutter in your life with these AirPods! The new earbuds combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal-clear sound.
A wearable wireless speaker with an ergonomic neckband keeps you aware of your surroundings while emitting crystal clear sound for an immersive listening experience.
You've never seen a watch like this. This Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that never sleeps. With the Always-On Retina display, you always see the time and your watch face. Also available in black and white.
The world's first bracelet which supports blood oxygen test, this smartwatch monitors your sleep, stress, and fitness all-in-one! Available in a variety of fun colors.
You can be a travel photographer on the go with these water resistant camera glasses! Just press the button to take a 10-second video from your perspective.
Reach your fitness goals with this hi-tech watch that tracks every mile thanks to its built-in pace coaching and monitor your heart and sleep patterns. Available in a variety of colors.
Keep all eyes on you during your morning run or late-night walk with this flashing light that can be clipped easily onto your bag, clothing or even a stroller. Also available in pink.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the guy on-the-go! Available in a variety of fun colors.
Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in this updated gold rose hue. Available also in rose gold.
Access your workplace, home, and gym effortless with this smart home ring that replaces organization's access cards with a fashionable smart ring.
You'll be able to send texts and make calls all while keeping your hands winter-ready with these waterproof touchscreen gloves. Also available in black.
Enhance your visual gaming experience for the entire family with this VR headset for smart phone devices.
Fashion and tech combine! Don this trendy knit beanie, keep you head warm while also listening or making calls with hands free via the newest bluetooth technology.
Power up your phone or AirPods no matter where you are with this mini power bank that clips on to your keys or bag. Also available in green.
