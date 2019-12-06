The devil is in the details.

Taylor Swift is known for her ingenious ways of revealing album dates, song names, etc. in her music videos, so it's no surprise that Swifties have already found the latest clues in the new music video for "Christmas Tree Farm." The video, which includes throwback pictures and home movies, is a touching tribute to her childhood in Pennsylvania.

And that's the thing: her childhood began when she was born on Dec. 13, 1989. So fans were puzzled when they saw a home movie with a timestamp of Nov. 23, 1989. This then set fans off on a mission to find out what it could possibly mean. And so far, the best theory is that it's an Easter egg revealing the possible release of her next album.

Hear us out, because, while it's far-fetched, these fans have been right before. One Twitter user theorized, "November 23 1989. Taylor wasn't born yet. 8 days until the end of the month and then 13 days later she was born... 8... 13. TS8 is coming."