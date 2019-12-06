Revisiting Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Storybook Romance Through the Years

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 2:22 PM

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

It's a love story for the ages. 

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been in a loving relationship for more than three decades, which is almost an eternity in Hollywood years. The pair first started dating in 1983, and now, 36 years and one big, happy family later, they are still going strong. The couple, who hasn't been shy about sharing the sweet details of their relationship over the years, recently announced they would be reprising their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for Netflix's film The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020.

The pair starred alongside each other in the first film The Christmas Chronicles, which was an overnight hit. Luckily, the dynamic duo is looking forward to visiting the north pole again. "A year later and I'm still ringing Santa's jingle bells," Goldie tweeted about working with the love of her life again. "I couldn't be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."

Working together comes natural to the pair who both starred together in films like Overboard and Swing Shift. When they team up, the chemistry is clearly undeniable. 

With a new film in the mix and a beautiful relationship to boast, we decided to look back at some of the couple's cutest moments in our romance rewind gallery below. 

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DuJour

Caught In a Candid

Kurt and Goldie take a moment in between posed pictures to laugh with each other. 

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Carpet Ready

The A-list couple looks perfectly at home together on the red carpet for the Golden Globe awards. 

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Instagram

Celebratory Drinks

The dynamic duo cheers each other at a wine tasting. 

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Parents Day

Instagram

Boys Will Be Boys

Kurt and Goldie enjoy a night on the town with their sons Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell. 

Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Family Bond

Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell join their mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the annual charity event "Goldie's Love In For Kids." Even a few adorable grandchildren joined in on the red carpet pose. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Snowlodge

Party People

The two love birds smiled for the cameras at the "Cold in July" Dinner and Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh in 2014.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Celebrity Couples

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Power Couple

The A-list pair attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in December 2013.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Instagram

Greetings From the Mountains

Goldie and Kurt make sure to spend time together in the great outdoors. They are pictured riding bikes in a mountainous range. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Swing Shift

Warner Bros.

Swing Shift Lovers

The two actors worked together playing lovers in the World War II based romance film Swing Shift. Little did they know they would become real-life lovers. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Instagram

Grandma and Grandpa On Duty

Get a load of this sweet moment caught on camera by Kate Hudson of her parents taking care of their granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Cozy Holidays

The longtime lovers hooked arms as they went out shopping on their holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Rendy/AKM-GSI

Brunch Dates

Kurt and Goldie share a laugh after having lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in West Los Angeles. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood Stars

The two esteemed actors were each honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Couples who get stars together stay together. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy

The couple made an appearance at the world premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy where they were spotted in matching black outfits. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

PapJuice/INFphoto.com

Go Country

The two lovers took a break from the red carpet glam to go on a casual shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, 2014

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Oscar Night's Dynamic Duo

The stars made a habit of showing up to the annual awards show together in style.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, 1987

Ron Galella/WireImage

Young Lovers

Kurt and Goldie look smitten as they appeared together at the 59th Annual Academy Awards.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, 1989

Ron Galella/WireImage

Barbie and Ken

Both actors look stunning as they arrived at the 61st Academy Awards together.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, 1997

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

True Loves Kiss

Kurt couldn't keep his hand off of Goldie. Need proof? Photographers spotted the pair kissing at the 69th Annual Academy Awards.

Here's to many more years of bliss! 

Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

