It's a love story for the ages.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been in a loving relationship for more than three decades, which is almost an eternity in Hollywood years. The pair first started dating in 1983, and now, 36 years and one big, happy family later, they are still going strong. The couple, who hasn't been shy about sharing the sweet details of their relationship over the years, recently announced they would be reprising their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for Netflix's film The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020.
The pair starred alongside each other in the first film The Christmas Chronicles, which was an overnight hit. Luckily, the dynamic duo is looking forward to visiting the north pole again. "A year later and I'm still ringing Santa's jingle bells," Goldie tweeted about working with the love of her life again. "I couldn't be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."
Working together comes natural to the pair who both starred together in films like Overboard and Swing Shift. When they team up, the chemistry is clearly undeniable.
With a new film in the mix and a beautiful relationship to boast, we decided to look back at some of the couple's cutest moments in our romance rewind gallery below.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DuJour
Caught In a Candid
Kurt and Goldie take a moment in between posed pictures to laugh with each other.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready
The A-list couple looks perfectly at home together on the red carpet for the Golden Globe awards.
Instagram
Celebratory Drinks
The dynamic duo cheers each other at a wine tasting.
Instagram
Boys Will Be Boys
Kurt and Goldie enjoy a night on the town with their sons Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Family Bond
Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell join their mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the annual charity event "Goldie's Love In For Kids." Even a few adorable grandchildren joined in on the red carpet pose.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Snowlodge
Party People
The two love birds smiled for the cameras at the "Cold in July" Dinner and Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh in 2014.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Power Couple
The A-list pair attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in December 2013.
Instagram
Greetings From the Mountains
Goldie and Kurt make sure to spend time together in the great outdoors. They are pictured riding bikes in a mountainous range.
Warner Bros.
Swing Shift Lovers
The two actors worked together playing lovers in the World War II based romance film Swing Shift. Little did they know they would become real-life lovers.
Instagram
Grandma and Grandpa On Duty
Get a load of this sweet moment caught on camera by Kate Hudson of her parents taking care of their granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.
Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Cozy Holidays
The longtime lovers hooked arms as they went out shopping on their holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado.
Rendy/AKM-GSI
Brunch Dates
Kurt and Goldie share a laugh after having lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in West Los Angeles.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood Stars
The two esteemed actors were each honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Couples who get stars together stay together.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Guardians of the Galaxy
The couple made an appearance at the world premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy where they were spotted in matching black outfits.
PapJuice/INFphoto.com
Go Country
The two lovers took a break from the red carpet glam to go on a casual shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Oscar Night's Dynamic Duo
The stars made a habit of showing up to the annual awards show together in style.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Young Lovers
Kurt and Goldie look smitten as they appeared together at the 59th Annual Academy Awards.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Barbie and Ken
Both actors look stunning as they arrived at the 61st Academy Awards together.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
True Loves Kiss
Kurt couldn't keep his hand off of Goldie. Need proof? Photographers spotted the pair kissing at the 69th Annual Academy Awards.
Here's to many more years of bliss!
