It's a love story for the ages.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been in a loving relationship for more than three decades, which is almost an eternity in Hollywood years. The pair first started dating in 1983, and now, 36 years and one big, happy family later, they are still going strong. The couple, who hasn't been shy about sharing the sweet details of their relationship over the years, recently announced they would be reprising their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for Netflix's film The Christmas Chronicles 2 in 2020.

The pair starred alongside each other in the first film The Christmas Chronicles, which was an overnight hit. Luckily, the dynamic duo is looking forward to visiting the north pole again. "A year later and I'm still ringing Santa's jingle bells," Goldie tweeted about working with the love of her life again. "I couldn't be happier to be working on Christmas Chronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."

Working together comes natural to the pair who both starred together in films like Overboard and Swing Shift. When they team up, the chemistry is clearly undeniable.