A kindergarten class watched a 5-year-old boy named Michael Clark Jr. get adopted in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday and celebrated the major moment by cheering and waving paper hearts.

Holly Hernandez, an adoption caseworker for the 17th Circuit Court, told E! News Michael's teacher, Kerry McKee of Wealthy Elementary School in Grand Rapids, invited the entire class to the courthouse to show support and help educate the students on adoption. The adorable photos of the kids went viral. At the time of this writing, one picture that had been posted to the county's Facebook page had accumulated about 116,000 shares.

Michael, who sported a vest and bowtie for the occasion, was adopted by Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton. According to Wood TV, the two became Michael's foster parents about a year ago.

The adoption was made official by the Honorable Patricia D. Gardner. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Markman was also there to help celebrate.