How Pantone's Color of the Year Classic Blue Will Calm You Into 2020

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 1:20 PM

In case you weren't in the know, Pantone announced its 20th anniversary color of the year: classic blue! As an homage to the first ever color of the year Cerulean, Pantone says the color "highlights dependability, trustworthiness, credibility, and consistency."

With the calming hue on our minds, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, home goods, travel, smart devices and more to celebrate the serene sensation. From blue planners to puffer jackets in the same shade to portable stereos and on-trend backpacks, there's more than one way to ring in the new color of the year (or carry it around with you wherever you go.) That way, whenever you see the visual treat of the sedative hue, a sense of tranquility will keep you inspired throughout the week. Our favorite? This bkr beauty water bottle with spiky silicone, of course.

Here are 13 of our favorites below. 

Kanken Classic Backpack

Stash everyday essentials in this cool-factor backpack in classic blue. 

Blue Pantone
$50 Amazon
Paperage Journal Lined Notebook

Scribble every reminder in this leather-bound beauty.

Blue Pantone
$8 Amazon
UO Ozzy Boxy Button-Front Cardigan

Add a cozy layer to your wardrobe with this cropped cardigan with a V-neck, ribbed trim and dropped long sleeves.

Blue Pantone
$49
$34 Urban Outfitters
bkr water bottle with spiked silicone sleeve for travel

Quench your thirst in style with this next-level glass water bottle with a spiky silicone design.

Blue Pantone
$42 Amazon
Draper James Chambray Ruffle Shift Dress

Chambray and flirty ruffles—what's not to love? And with a dress? Thank you!

Blue
$125
$92 Draper James
Steve Madden Triumph Boot

Step out in these blue crocodile knee-high showstoppers. 

Blue
$150 Revolve
Wireless Headphones

Stability and easy-to-use? Sign us up! Listen to all your favorite tunes or make phone calls with these neat headphones in classic blue.

Blue Pantone
$30 Amazon
Only Curve Padded Color Pop Padded Jacket

Let's be honest, we all love a bit of Scandi style. This Danish puffer jacket will feed your swag soul. 

Blue Pantone
$72 ASOS
True Blue XL Classic Stripes Recycled Towel

Made from recycled materials, wrap yourself up in this serene towel. When you purchase Sand Cloud products, you help to preserve our marine life. 10% of our profits go toward marine conservation.

Blue Pantone
$30 Sand Cloud
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound.

Blue Pantone
$80 Amazon
Fujifilm Mini Link Smartphone Printer

Print your fave digital pics to turn your most-liked into IRL memories with this smartphone printer.

Blue Pantone
$99
$89 Urban Outfitters
UO Flat Brim Felt Fedora Hat

Get shady this holiday season with this panama hat constructed with an elongated brim and dimpled crown in soft felt. 

Blue Pantone
$44 Urban Outfitters
RAG & BONE Classic Wool Scarf

Made for wrapping, tying and bundling into on brisk days, this lightweight Italian scarf is woven from warm and comfy wool.

Blue Pantone
$195 Nordstrom

